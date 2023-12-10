Should you bet on Dakota Mermis to light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild and the Seattle Kraken face off on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Dakota Mermis score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Mermis stats and insights

In two of 14 games this season, Mermis has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Kraken.

Mermis has no points on the power play.

Mermis averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.2%.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 95 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Mermis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:37 Away L 4-3 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:54 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:31 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:36 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 20:18 Home W 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:08 Home L 5-3 10/29/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:46 Away L 4-3 10/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 3-2 SO 10/26/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 17:05 Away L 6-2

Wild vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

