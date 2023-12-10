The Eredivisie lineup today should provide some fireworks. The contests include FC Utrecht taking on Go Ahead Eagles at De Adelaarshorst.

If you're looking for live coverage of today's Eredivisie play, we've got you covered. Check out the links below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Eredivisie Streaming Live Today

Watch Go Ahead Eagles vs FC Utrecht

FC Utrecht makes the trip to play Go Ahead Eagles at De Adelaarshorst in Deventer.

Game Time: 6:15 AM ET

6:15 AM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Go Ahead Eagles (+120)

Go Ahead Eagles (+120) Underdog: FC Utrecht (+225)

FC Utrecht (+225) Draw: (+240)

(+240) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Fortuna Sittard vs RKC Waalwijk

RKC Waalwijk journeys to face Fortuna Sittard at Fortuna Sittard Stadion.

Game Time: 8:30 AM ET

8:30 AM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Fortuna Sittard (+100)

Fortuna Sittard (+100) Underdog: RKC Waalwijk (+270)

RKC Waalwijk (+270) Draw: (+260)

(+260) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Vitesse Arnhem vs Heracles Almelo

Heracles Almelo makes the trip to face Vitesse Arnhem at Gelredome in Arnhem.

Game Time: 10:45 AM ET

10:45 AM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Vitesse Arnhem (+110)

Vitesse Arnhem (+110) Underdog: Heracles Almelo (+235)

Heracles Almelo (+235) Draw: (+255)

(+255) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.