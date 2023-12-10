Who’s the Best Team in the Horizon? See our Weekly Women's Horizon Power Rankings
See how each Horizon team measures up to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.
Horizon Power Rankings
1. Green Bay
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 26-3
- Overall Rank: 41st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 39th
- Last Game: W 64-56 vs UIC
Next Game
- Opponent: Saint Louis
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
2. Purdue Fort Wayne
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 23-6
- Overall Rank: 108th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 113th
- Last Game: L 64-59 vs St. Thomas
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Western Michigan
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
3. Cleveland State
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 25-6
- Overall Rank: 109th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 354th
- Last Game: W 71-62 vs Akron
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Iowa
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
4. Detroit Mercy
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 19-12
- Overall Rank: 194th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 324th
- Last Game: L 75-66 vs Northern Illinois
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Bellarmine
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18
5. Wright State
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 211th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 225th
- Last Game: L 69-48 vs Bowling Green
Next Game
- Opponent: @ West Virginia
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18
6. Milwaukee
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 216th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 302nd
- Last Game: L 60-47 vs Loyola Chicago
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Eastern Illinois
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
7. Youngstown State
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 254th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 294th
- Last Game: W 69-32 vs Saint Francis (PA)
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Saint Bonaventure
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
8. Oakland
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 8-18
- Overall Rank: 267th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 121st
- Last Game: W 79-76 vs Central Michigan
Next Game
- Opponent: Toledo
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
9. IUPUI
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 7-22
- Overall Rank: 292nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 172nd
- Last Game: W 81-75 vs Evansville
Next Game
- Opponent: Eastern Michigan
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
10. Northern Kentucky
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 4-24
- Overall Rank: 299th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 152nd
- Last Game: W 74-70 vs Kentucky State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Tennessee Tech
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
11. Robert Morris
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 4-23
- Overall Rank: 309th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 276th
- Last Game: L 67-36 vs Texas A&M
Next Game
- Opponent: Charleston (SC)
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
