Will Jon Merrill Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 10?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Seattle Kraken on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, is Jon Merrill a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Jon Merrill score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Merrill stats and insights
- In one of 17 games this season, Merrill scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.
- Merrill has no points on the power play.
- Merrill averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.
Kraken defensive stats
- On defense, the Kraken are giving up 95 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Merrill recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:36
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:01
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:11
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|13:18
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:58
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:46
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
Wild vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
