Marquette vs. Illinois State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 10
Sunday's contest at Redbird Arena has the No. 19 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-0) going head to head against the Illinois State Redbirds (6-2) at 3:00 PM ET on December 10. Our computer prediction projects a 76-68 win for Marquette.
In their most recent game on Sunday, the Golden Eagles claimed an 87-52 win against Pennsylvania.
Marquette vs. Illinois State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marquette vs. Illinois State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marquette 76, Illinois State 68
Other Big East Predictions
Marquette Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Eagles registered their signature win of the season on November 25, when they claimed a 74-58 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 42), according to our computer rankings.
- The Golden Eagles have one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.
- Marquette has one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the country.
- Marquette has four wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 39th-most in Division 1.
Marquette 2023-24 Best Wins
- 74-58 over Arkansas (No. 42) on November 25
- 71-67 at home over Illinois (No. 51) on November 11
- 73-65 over Boston College (No. 114) on November 24
- 88-59 at home over Memphis (No. 156) on November 29
- 87-52 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 202) on December 3
Marquette Leaders
- Liza Karlen: 15.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 60.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
- Mackenzie Hare: 16.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.0 FG%, 59.3 3PT% (32-for-54)
- Frannie Hottinger: 9.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 53.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Jordan King: 15.3 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)
- Rose Nkumu: 10.1 PTS, 5.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 70.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (10-for-15)
Marquette Performance Insights
- The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 27.3 points per game (posting 83.1 points per game, 21st in college basketball, and allowing 55.8 per outing, 54th in college basketball) and have a +219 scoring differential.
