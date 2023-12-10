How to Watch the Marquette vs. Illinois State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Illinois State Redbirds (6-2) look to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-0) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup
Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+

Marquette vs. Illinois State Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Eagles score an average of 83.1 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 65.5 the Redbirds give up to opponents.
- Marquette has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 65.5 points.
- Illinois State has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 83.1 points.
- The 82.3 points per game the Redbirds record are 26.5 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (55.8).
- When Illinois State puts up more than 55.8 points, it is 6-2.
- Marquette is 8-0 when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.
- The Redbirds shoot 48.1% from the field, 11.8% higher than the Golden Eagles concede defensively.
- The Golden Eagles shoot 51.9% from the field, 14.3% higher than the Redbirds concede.
Marquette Leaders
- Liza Karlen: 15.1 PTS, 7 REB, 60 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
- Mackenzie Hare: 16.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53 FG%, 59.3 3PT% (32-for-54)
- Frannie Hottinger: 9.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 53 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Jordan King: 15.3 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)
- Rose Nkumu: 10.1 PTS, 5.1 AST, 2 STL, 70.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (10-for-15)
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Arkansas
|W 74-58
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Memphis
|W 88-59
|Al McGuire Center
|12/3/2023
|Pennsylvania
|W 87-52
|Al McGuire Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Illinois State
|-
|Redbird Arena
|12/13/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Al McGuire Center
|12/17/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|Al McGuire Center
