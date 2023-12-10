The Illinois State Redbirds (6-2) look to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-0) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Marquette vs. Illinois State Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles score an average of 83.1 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 65.5 the Redbirds give up to opponents.

Marquette has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 65.5 points.

Illinois State has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 83.1 points.

The 82.3 points per game the Redbirds record are 26.5 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (55.8).

When Illinois State puts up more than 55.8 points, it is 6-2.

Marquette is 8-0 when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.

The Redbirds shoot 48.1% from the field, 11.8% higher than the Golden Eagles concede defensively.

The Golden Eagles shoot 51.9% from the field, 14.3% higher than the Redbirds concede.

Marquette Leaders

Liza Karlen: 15.1 PTS, 7 REB, 60 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

15.1 PTS, 7 REB, 60 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Mackenzie Hare: 16.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53 FG%, 59.3 3PT% (32-for-54)

16.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53 FG%, 59.3 3PT% (32-for-54) Frannie Hottinger: 9.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 53 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

9.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 53 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Jordan King: 15.3 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

15.3 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Rose Nkumu: 10.1 PTS, 5.1 AST, 2 STL, 70.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (10-for-15)

Marquette Schedule