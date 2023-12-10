The Illinois State Redbirds (6-2) look to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-0) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
Marquette vs. Illinois State Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Eagles score an average of 83.1 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 65.5 the Redbirds give up to opponents.
  • Marquette has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 65.5 points.
  • Illinois State has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 83.1 points.
  • The 82.3 points per game the Redbirds record are 26.5 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (55.8).
  • When Illinois State puts up more than 55.8 points, it is 6-2.
  • Marquette is 8-0 when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.
  • The Redbirds shoot 48.1% from the field, 11.8% higher than the Golden Eagles concede defensively.
  • The Golden Eagles shoot 51.9% from the field, 14.3% higher than the Redbirds concede.

Marquette Leaders

  • Liza Karlen: 15.1 PTS, 7 REB, 60 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
  • Mackenzie Hare: 16.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53 FG%, 59.3 3PT% (32-for-54)
  • Frannie Hottinger: 9.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 53 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
  • Jordan King: 15.3 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)
  • Rose Nkumu: 10.1 PTS, 5.1 AST, 2 STL, 70.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (10-for-15)

Marquette Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Arkansas W 74-58 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/29/2023 Memphis W 88-59 Al McGuire Center
12/3/2023 Pennsylvania W 87-52 Al McGuire Center
12/10/2023 @ Illinois State - Redbird Arena
12/13/2023 Creighton - Al McGuire Center
12/17/2023 Appalachian State - Al McGuire Center

