Player prop bet odds for Mats Zuccarello, Vince Dunn and others are available when the Minnesota Wild visit the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.

Wild vs. Kraken Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

One of Minnesota's top offensive players this season is Zuccarello, who has 27 points (six goals, 21 assists) and plays an average of 18:25 per game.

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
at Oilers Dec. 8 0 0 0 0
at Canucks Dec. 7 0 0 0 2
at Flames Dec. 5 0 1 1 2
vs. Blackhawks Dec. 3 1 2 3 3
at Predators Nov. 30 0 1 1 4

Kirill Kaprizov Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Kirill Kaprizov has eight goals and 15 assists to total 23 points (0.9 per game).

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
at Oilers Dec. 8 0 0 0 2
at Canucks Dec. 7 0 0 0 2
at Flames Dec. 5 1 1 2 5
vs. Blackhawks Dec. 3 0 1 1 2
at Predators Nov. 30 1 1 2 1

Joel Eriksson Ek Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Joel Eriksson Ek's 20 points this season have come via 13 goals and seven assists.

Eriksson Ek Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
at Oilers Dec. 8 1 0 1 4
at Canucks Dec. 7 0 0 0 5
at Flames Dec. 5 1 0 1 5
vs. Blackhawks Dec. 3 0 0 0 3
at Predators Nov. 30 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Dunn's 22 points are important for Seattle. He has four goals and 18 assists in 28 games.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
vs. Lightning Dec. 9 0 1 1 2
vs. Devils Dec. 7 0 0 0 4
at Canadiens Dec. 4 1 1 2 5
at Senators Dec. 2 0 0 0 2
at Maple Leafs Nov. 30 0 0 0 2

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Oliver Bjorkstrand has helped lead the attack for Seattle this season with eight goals and 13 assists.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
vs. Lightning Dec. 9 1 0 1 3
vs. Devils Dec. 7 0 0 0 3
at Canadiens Dec. 4 0 0 0 6
at Senators Dec. 2 0 0 0 5
at Maple Leafs Nov. 30 0 1 1 9

