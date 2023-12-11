Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bayfield County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Bayfield County, Wisconsin today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bayfield County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Solon Springs High School at South Shore High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Port Wing, WI
- Conference: Indianhead
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.