Central Division foes face one another when the Milwaukee Bucks (12-5) welcome in the Chicago Bulls (5-13) at Fiserv Forum, starting on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the teams this year.

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSWI, NBCS-CHI

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 29.9 points, 4.6 assists and 10.6 rebounds per contest.

Damian Lillard averages 25.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 41.1% from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brook Lopez puts up 13.3 points, 1.1 assists and 5.2 boards per game.

Bobby Portis averages 11.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 48.5% from the floor.

Malik Beasley posts 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic provides 15.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for the Bulls.

The Bulls are getting 21.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from DeMar DeRozan this year.

Zach LaVine gets the Bulls 22.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while posting 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Coby White is putting up 13.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He is draining 41.2% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per contest.

The Bulls are getting 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Alex Caruso this season.

Bucks vs. Bulls Stat Comparison

Bucks Bulls 120.4 Points Avg. 106.7 117.5 Points Allowed Avg. 112.2 49.0% Field Goal % 44.4% 37.4% Three Point % 35.1%

