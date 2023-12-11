The Chicago Bulls (9-14) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) for an attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs on BSWI and NBCS-CHI. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and NBCS-CHI

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -10.5 232.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee's 22 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 232.5 points 17 times.

Milwaukee's contests this year have an average point total of 240.9, 8.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bucks have a 9-13-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Milwaukee has been favored 21 times and won 15, or 71.4%, of those games.

Milwaukee has been at least a -550 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Bucks, based on the moneyline, is 84.6%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs Bulls Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 17 77.3% 122.1 230.5 118.7 231.2 234.7 Bulls 4 17.4% 108.4 230.5 112.5 231.2 220.0

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.

Seven of Bucks' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

When playing at home, Milwaukee owns a worse record against the spread (4-8-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (5-5-0).

The 122.1 points per game the Bucks put up are 9.6 more points than the Bulls allow (112.5).

Milwaukee is 9-8 against the spread and 13-4 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Bucks vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Bucks and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 9-13 0-3 14-8 Bulls 9-14 0-1 13-10

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs. Bulls Point Insights

Bucks Bulls 122.1 Points Scored (PG) 108.4 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 9-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-0 13-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-0 118.7 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 1-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-11 3-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.