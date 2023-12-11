The Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to take on the Chicago Bulls (9-14) on Monday, December 11 at Fiserv Forum, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.

The Bucks dropped their last game 128-119 against the Pacers on Thursday. In the Bucks' loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with a team-high 37 points (adding 10 rebounds and two assists).

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jae Crowder SF Out Groin 8.1 3.9 1.7 Pat Connaughton SG Questionable Ankle 5.8 3.5 2.0

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee), Zach LaVine: Out (Foot)

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and NBCS-CHI

