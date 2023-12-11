How to Watch the Bucks vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (9-14) will look to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) on December 11, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.
Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Bucks vs Bulls Additional Info
Bucks Stats Insights
- This season, the Bucks have a 49.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 47.2% of shots the Bulls' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 47.2% from the field, it is 11-2 overall.
- The Bucks are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 24th.
- The Bucks score 122.1 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 112.5 the Bulls give up.
- When Milwaukee totals more than 112.5 points, it is 13-4.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks are posting 122.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 122.1 points per contest.
- Milwaukee allows 118 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 119.6 in away games.
- The Bucks are averaging 14.5 treys per game, which is 0.3 more than they're averaging when playing on the road (14.2). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 38.2% when playing at home and 38.6% when playing on the road.
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Pat Connaughton
|Out
|Ankle
|Chris Livingston
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
