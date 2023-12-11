Will Christian Watson Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Christian Watson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers match up with the New York Giants at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 14. If you're trying to find Watson's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
In the air, Watson has been targeted 53 times, with season stats of 422 yards on 28 receptions (15.1 per catch) and five TDs. He also has four carries for 11 yards.
Christian Watson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Packers this week:
- Jayden Reed (LP/chest): 40 Rec; 513 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
- Josiah Deguara (FP/hip): 8 Rec; 65 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Packers vs. Giants Game Info
- Game Day: December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
Watson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|53
|28
|422
|105
|5
|15.1
Watson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Lions
|4
|2
|25
|1
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|7
|3
|91
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|5
|3
|27
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|8
|3
|33
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|2
|1
|37
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|7
|2
|23
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|4
|2
|21
|1
|Week 12
|@Lions
|7
|5
|94
|1
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|9
|7
|71
|2
