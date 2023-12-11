Miami (9-3) rides a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Tennessee (4-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 13.5 points. An over/under of 45 points has been set for the contest.

Interested in live betting the Dolphins/Titans game this week? Here are some numbers and trends to help guide you with your in-game bets.

Dolphins vs. Titans Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Dolphins have been winning five times, have trailed four times, and have been tied three times.

Miami's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 6.3 points on average in the first quarter.

The Titans have had the lead five times, have been losing six times, and have been knotted up one time at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

In 12 games this season, the Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the second quarter nine times, lost two times, and been knotted up one time.

Miami's offense is averaging 12.6 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 6.4 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Titans have won the second quarter in five games, lost the second quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

In 12 games this season, the Dolphins have won the third quarter seven times, been outscored three times, and tied two times.

Offensively, Miami is averaging 7.1 points in the third quarter (second-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 3.8 points on average in the third quarter (13th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 12 games this year, the Titans have won the third quarter six times, been outscored five times, and tied one time.

4th Quarter

The Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games this season, lost that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in three games.

Miami's offense is averaging 7.8 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 4.6 points on average in that quarter.

In the Titans' 12 games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter two times, lost six times, and tied four times.

Dolphins vs. Titans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Dolphins have been leading after the first half in nine games (9-0 in those contests) this season and have been behind after the first half in three games (0-3).

The Titans have had the lead six times (3-3 in those games) and have been losing six times (1-5) at the completion of the first half.

2nd Half

The Dolphins have won the second half in eight games this season (7-1 record in those games), and they've lost the second half in four games (2-2).

Miami's offense is averaging 14.8 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 8.3 points on average in the second half.

In terms of second-half scoring this season, the Titans have won the second half in four games and have been outscored in the second half in eight games.

