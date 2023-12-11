Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Nikola Vucevic and the Chicago Bulls: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The NBA slate on Monday will see Nikola Vucevic and the Chicago Bulls (9-14) visiting Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) at Fiserv Forum, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.
Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI and NBCS-CHI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Live Stream:
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Nikola Vucevic Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Nikola Vucevic
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1042.6
|792.9
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|52.1
|34.5
|Fantasy Rank
|4
|45
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Nikola Vucevic Insights
Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks
- Antetokounmpo puts up 30.2 points, 10.7 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.
- The Bucks average 122.1 points per game (third in the league) while giving up 118.7 per outing (24th in the NBA). They have a +75 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game.
- The 43.6 rebounds per game Milwaukee averages rank 19th in the league. Its opponents record 44.3 per contest.
- The Bucks connect on 14.4 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league) at a 38.3% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 12.6 per game their opponents make at a 35.6% rate.
- Milwaukee forces 12.4 turnovers per game (22nd in the league) while committing 13.3 (15th in NBA play).
Nikola Vucevic & the Bulls
- Vucevic's averages for the season are 16 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists, making 45.1% of his shots from the floor.
- The Bulls put up 108.4 points per game (27th in league) while allowing 112.5 per contest (13th in NBA). They have a -94 scoring differential and have been outscored by 4.1 points per game.
- The 42.5 rebounds per game Chicago accumulates rank 24th in the league, 3.2 fewer than the 45.7 its opponents collect.
- The Bulls hit 11.9 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc (17th in NBA). They are making 2.7 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 14.6 per game at 37.2%.
- Chicago has committed 2.8 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.9 (third in NBA) while forcing 14.7 (sixth in league).
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Nikola Vucevic Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Nikola Vucevic
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|3.8
|-3.8
|Usage Percentage
|34.3%
|22.6%
|True Shooting Pct
|64.3%
|50.4%
|Total Rebound Pct
|17.2%
|16.5%
|Assist Pct
|26.2%
|14.7%
