The NBA slate on Monday will see Nikola Vucevic and the Chicago Bulls (9-14) visiting Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) at Fiserv Forum, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI and NBCS-CHI

BSWI and NBCS-CHI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Nikola Vucevic Fantasy Comparison

Stat Giannis Antetokounmpo Nikola Vucevic Total Fantasy Pts 1042.6 792.9 Fantasy Pts Per Game 52.1 34.5 Fantasy Rank 4 45

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Nikola Vucevic Insights

Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks

Antetokounmpo puts up 30.2 points, 10.7 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.

The Bucks average 122.1 points per game (third in the league) while giving up 118.7 per outing (24th in the NBA). They have a +75 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The 43.6 rebounds per game Milwaukee averages rank 19th in the league. Its opponents record 44.3 per contest.

The Bucks connect on 14.4 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league) at a 38.3% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 12.6 per game their opponents make at a 35.6% rate.

Milwaukee forces 12.4 turnovers per game (22nd in the league) while committing 13.3 (15th in NBA play).

Nikola Vucevic & the Bulls

Vucevic's averages for the season are 16 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists, making 45.1% of his shots from the floor.

The Bulls put up 108.4 points per game (27th in league) while allowing 112.5 per contest (13th in NBA). They have a -94 scoring differential and have been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

The 42.5 rebounds per game Chicago accumulates rank 24th in the league, 3.2 fewer than the 45.7 its opponents collect.

The Bulls hit 11.9 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc (17th in NBA). They are making 2.7 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 14.6 per game at 37.2%.

Chicago has committed 2.8 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.9 (third in NBA) while forcing 14.7 (sixth in league).

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Nikola Vucevic Advanced Stats

Stat Giannis Antetokounmpo Nikola Vucevic Plus/Minus Per Game 3.8 -3.8 Usage Percentage 34.3% 22.6% True Shooting Pct 64.3% 50.4% Total Rebound Pct 17.2% 16.5% Assist Pct 26.2% 14.7%

