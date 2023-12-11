Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Green County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Green County, Wisconsin has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Green County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Monticello High School at Madison Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Waunakee, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.