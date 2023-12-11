When Jayden Reed hits the gridiron for the Green Bay Packers in their Week 14 matchup against the New York Giants (on Monday at 8:15 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Jayden Reed score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a TD)

Reed's 513 yards receiving (42.8 per game) top the Packers. He has 40 grabs on 64 targets and five TDs.

In four of 12 games this year, Reed has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has one rushing TD in 12 games.

Jayden Reed Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 2 48 0 Week 2 @Falcons 8 4 37 2 Week 3 Saints 7 3 63 0 Week 4 Lions 5 3 55 0 Week 5 @Raiders 2 1 7 0 Week 7 @Broncos 4 3 21 1 Week 8 Vikings 6 4 83 0 Week 9 Rams 3 3 19 0 Week 10 @Steelers 5 5 84 1 Week 11 Chargers 6 4 46 0 Week 12 @Lions 8 4 34 1 Week 13 Chiefs 5 4 16 0

