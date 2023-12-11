Jordan Love has a decent matchup when his Green Bay Packers meet the New York Giants in Week 14 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Giants have conceded 228.3 passing yards per game, 20th in the NFL.

Love has 2,866 yards passing (238.8 per game) and has completed 61.3% of his throws (250-for-408) while compiling 22 TD passes and 10 picks. Also, Love has produced 231 rushing yards (19.3 per game) on 39 carries, scoring two TDs on the ground.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Love and the Packers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Love vs. the Giants

Love vs the Giants (since 2021): No games

No games Three opposing players have registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against New York this year.

The Giants have given up eight players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Four opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against New York in 2023.

The Giants have allowed one opposing player to throw for at least three TD passes in an outing this season.

Love will square off against the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this week. The Giants allow 228.3 passing yards per contest.

The Giants have the No. 8 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up 14 this season (1.2 per game).

Watch Packers vs Giants on Fubo!

Jordan Love Passing Props vs. the Giants

Passing Yards: 224.5 (-115)

224.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-105)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Love with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Love Passing Insights

Love has finished above his passing yards total nine times this year (75.0%).

The Packers, who are 18th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.8% of the time while running 42.2%.

With 408 attempts for 2,866 passing yards, Love is 15th in NFL play with 7.0 yards per attempt.

Love has completed at least one touchdown pass in 11 of 12 games, including multiple TDs seven times.

He has 85.7% of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (24).

Love accounts for 56.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 65 of his total 408 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Love's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chiefs 12/3/2023 Week 13 25-for-36 / 267 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/23/2023 Week 12 22-for-32 / 268 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/19/2023 Week 11 27-for-40 / 322 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/12/2023 Week 10 21-for-40 / 289 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 2 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/5/2023 Week 9 20-for-26 / 228 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.