Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fond du Lac County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Saint Mary's Springs High School at Central Wisconsin Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Waupun, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
