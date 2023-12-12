The UIC Flames (6-3) square off against the Green Bay Phoenix (4-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the UIC vs. Green Bay matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Green Bay vs. UIC Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Green Bay vs. UIC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UIC Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM UIC (-12.5) 131.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UIC (-12.5) 131.5 -1100 +680 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Green Bay vs. UIC Betting Trends

Green Bay has compiled a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Phoenix have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

UIC has covered six times in seven chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Flames games have gone over the point total.

Green Bay Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 While our computer ranking places Green Bay 260th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is significantly higher, placing it 28th.

With odds of +6000, Green Bay has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.