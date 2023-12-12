The Green Bay Phoenix (3-3) will meet the UIC Flames (5-2) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. UIC Game Information

Green Bay Players to Watch

  • Toby Okani: 13.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK
  • Christian Jones: 10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Isaiah Rivera: 16.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Filip: 7.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Steven Clay: 8.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

UIC Players to Watch

Green Bay vs. UIC Stat Comparison

UIC Rank UIC AVG Green Bay AVG Green Bay Rank
169th 75.9 Points Scored 60.2 353rd
26th 61.7 Points Allowed 63.8 50th
128th 34.9 Rebounds 33.3 180th
266th 8.0 Off. Rebounds 6.3 335th
55th 9.1 3pt Made 6.3 261st
118th 14.4 Assists 11.5 275th
277th 13.4 Turnovers 12.7 225th

