In Langlade County, Wisconsin, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Langlade County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Tigerton High School at Elcho High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12

6:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Elcho, WI

Elcho, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

White Lake High School at Tomahawk High School