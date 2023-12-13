Bucks vs. Pacers December 13 Tickets & Start Time
A pair of the NBA's top players will be going head to head when Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.1 points per game, fifth in league) and the Milwaukee Bucks (13-5) welcome in Tyrese Haliburton (25.9, 13th) and the Indiana Pacers (9-7) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSIN.
Bucks vs. Pacers Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSWI, BSIN
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo puts up 30.1 points, 4.6 assists and 10.6 rebounds per game.
- Damian Lillard puts up 26.0 points, 6.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.
- Brook Lopez averages 13.2 points, 5.1 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 50.6% from the field and 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Bobby Portis averages 11.5 points, 1.2 assists and 6.3 rebounds.
- Malik Beasley posts 11.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 49.0% from the field and 45.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Haliburton gets the Pacers 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 11.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Myles Turner gives the Pacers 16.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 2.2 blocked shots (fifth in league).
- Bruce Brown is putting up 11.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is draining 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- The Pacers are receiving 13.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Buddy Hield this year.
- Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He is making 43.4% of his shots from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.
Bucks vs. Pacers Stat Comparison
|Bucks
|Pacers
|120.9
|Points Avg.
|127.6
|117.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|124.8
|49.2%
|Field Goal %
|50.3%
|37.4%
|Three Point %
|38.6%
