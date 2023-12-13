Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (16-7) are 6.5-point favorites against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers (13-8) Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSIN. The over/under for the matchup is set at 258.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSIN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -6.5 258.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee and its opponents have scored more than 258.5 points in four of 23 games this season.

Milwaukee has had an average of 241.8 points in its games this season, 16.7 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Bucks are 9-14-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Milwaukee has won 16 out of the 22 games, or 72.7%, in which it has been favored.

Milwaukee has a record of 10-2, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Bucks have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 258.5 % of Games Over 258.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 4 17.4% 122.6 251.1 119.2 244 234.6 Pacers 8 38.1% 128.5 251.1 124.8 244 239.6

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.

The Bucks have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 games.

Milwaukee has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (4-9-0) than it does on the road (5-5-0).

The 122.6 points per game the Bucks average are just 2.2 fewer points than the Pacers give up (124.8).

Milwaukee is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall when scoring more than 124.8 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Bucks and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 9-14 4-8 15-8 Pacers 13-8 0-2 17-4

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs. Pacers Point Insights

Bucks Pacers 122.6 Points Scored (PG) 128.5 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 7-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-4 10-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 13-4 119.2 Points Allowed (PG) 124.8 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 8-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-2 14-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.