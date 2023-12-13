How to Watch the Bucks vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
The Indiana Pacers (13-8) will look to Tyrese Haliburton (13th in NBA, 26.2 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Giannis Antetokounmpo (fifth in league, 30.3) and the Milwaukee Bucks (16-7) on December 13, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Pacers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info
Bucks Stats Insights
- This season, the Bucks have a 49.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 50.2% of shots the Pacers' opponents have hit.
- In games Milwaukee shoots better than 50.2% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.
- The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 17th.
- The Bucks score 122.6 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 124.8 the Pacers give up.
- When Milwaukee scores more than 124.8 points, it is 10-0.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Bucks have performed better in home games this season, scoring 123 points per game, compared to 122.1 per game on the road.
- Milwaukee is ceding 118.8 points per game this season at home, which is 0.8 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (119.6).
- In terms of total threes made, the Bucks have fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 14.5 per game, compared to 14.2 in road games. Meanwhile, they've put up a 38.3% three-point percentage in home games and a 38.6% clip in away games.
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
|Pat Connaughton
|Out
|Ankle
|Chris Livingston
|Out
|Ankle
