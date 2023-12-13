The Indiana Pacers (13-8) will look to Tyrese Haliburton (13th in NBA, 26.2 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Giannis Antetokounmpo (fifth in league, 30.3) and the Milwaukee Bucks (16-7) on December 13, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Pacers.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

This season, the Bucks have a 49.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 50.2% of shots the Pacers' opponents have hit.

In games Milwaukee shoots better than 50.2% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.

The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 17th.

The Bucks score 122.6 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 124.8 the Pacers give up.

When Milwaukee scores more than 124.8 points, it is 10-0.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Bucks have performed better in home games this season, scoring 123 points per game, compared to 122.1 per game on the road.

Milwaukee is ceding 118.8 points per game this season at home, which is 0.8 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (119.6).

In terms of total threes made, the Bucks have fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 14.5 per game, compared to 14.2 in road games. Meanwhile, they've put up a 38.3% three-point percentage in home games and a 38.6% clip in away games.

Bucks Injuries