The Green Bay Phoenix (5-3) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the UIC Flames (5-2) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Kress Events Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Green Bay vs. UIC Scoring Comparison

  • The Flames' 80.3 points per game are 20.0 more points than the 60.3 the Phoenix allow.
  • When it scores more than 60.3 points, UIC is 5-2.
  • Green Bay is 5-3 when it allows fewer than 80.3 points.
  • The Phoenix put up only 1.6 fewer points per game (70.4) than the Flames give up (72.0).
  • Green Bay is 3-0 when scoring more than 72.0 points.
  • When UIC gives up fewer than 70.4 points, it is 3-0.
  • The Phoenix are making 45.8% of their shots from the field, 2.5% higher than the Flames concede to opponents (43.3%).
  • The Flames make 46.9% of their shots from the field, just 7.6% more than the Phoenix's defensive field-goal percentage.

Green Bay Leaders

  • Natalie McNeal: 10.9 PTS, 45.1 FG%
  • Cassie Schiltz: 10.1 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)
  • Maddy Schreiber: 12.1 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)
  • Bailey Butler: 7.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.9 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)
  • Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 7.1 PTS, 44.6 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Green Bay Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Washington State W 59-48 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/30/2023 @ Milwaukee W 76-53 Klotsche Center
12/5/2023 @ DePaul L 68-64 Wintrust Arena
12/13/2023 UIC - Kress Events Center
12/16/2023 Saint Louis - Kress Events Center
12/19/2023 Wisconsin-Parkside - Kress Events Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.