Wednesday's game features the No. 20 Creighton Bluejays (7-1) and the No. 19 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-0) squaring off at Al McGuire Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 70-68 victory for Creighton according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 13.

The Golden Eagles are coming off of a 64-62 victory over Illinois State in their last game on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marquette vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 70, Marquette 68

Other Big East Predictions

Marquette Schedule Analysis

The Golden Eagles' signature victory of the season came against the Arkansas Razorbacks, a top 100 team (No. 57), according to our computer rankings. The Golden Eagles registered the 74-58 neutral-site win on November 25.

Marquette has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (two).

The Golden Eagles have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Marquette 2023-24 Best Wins

74-58 over Arkansas (No. 57) on November 25

71-67 at home over Illinois (No. 82) on November 11

64-62 on the road over Illinois State (No. 90) on December 10

73-65 over Boston College (No. 113) on November 24

88-59 at home over Memphis (No. 143) on November 29

Marquette Leaders

Liza Karlen: 15.6 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

15.6 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Mackenzie Hare: 16.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.7 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (35-for-60)

16.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.7 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (35-for-60) Jordan King: 15 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.3 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40)

15 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.3 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40) Frannie Hottinger: 9.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

9.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Rose Nkumu: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 63 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17)

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles' +221 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 24.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 81 points per game (29th in college basketball) while giving up 56.4 per contest (60th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.