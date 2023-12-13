How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Longwood on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Longwood Lancers (10-1) look to continue a three-game road winning run when visiting the Milwaukee Panthers (4-6) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Milwaukee vs. Longwood Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Milwaukee Stats Insights
- The Panthers are shooting 41.8% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 38.9% the Lancers' opponents have shot this season.
- Milwaukee has put together a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 190th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lancers sit at seventh.
- The Panthers put up 14.0 more points per game (74.6) than the Lancers allow their opponents to score (60.6).
- When it scores more than 60.6 points, Milwaukee is 4-5.
Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Milwaukee scored 84.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.3.
- At home, the Panthers allowed 70.1 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.5).
- Beyond the arc, Milwaukee sunk fewer triples away (7.3 per game) than at home (8.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.1%) than at home (38.4%) too.
Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Green Bay
|L 70-58
|Resch Center
|12/6/2023
|@ St. Thomas
|L 75-71
|Schoenecker Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ UC Davis
|W 81-79
|University Credit Union Center
|12/13/2023
|Longwood
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/22/2023
|Chattanooga
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/29/2023
|Robert Morris
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
