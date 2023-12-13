The Longwood Lancers (10-1) look to continue a three-game road winning run when visiting the Milwaukee Panthers (4-6) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Milwaukee vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

Milwaukee Stats Insights

The Panthers are shooting 41.8% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 38.9% the Lancers' opponents have shot this season.

Milwaukee has put together a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.

The Panthers are the 190th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lancers sit at seventh.

The Panthers put up 14.0 more points per game (74.6) than the Lancers allow their opponents to score (60.6).

When it scores more than 60.6 points, Milwaukee is 4-5.

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Milwaukee scored 84.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.3.

At home, the Panthers allowed 70.1 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.5).

Beyond the arc, Milwaukee sunk fewer triples away (7.3 per game) than at home (8.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.1%) than at home (38.4%) too.

Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule