The Longwood Lancers (10-1) look to continue a three-game road winning run when visiting the Milwaukee Panthers (4-6) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Milwaukee vs. Longwood Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Milwaukee Stats Insights

  • The Panthers are shooting 41.8% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 38.9% the Lancers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Milwaukee has put together a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 190th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lancers sit at seventh.
  • The Panthers put up 14.0 more points per game (74.6) than the Lancers allow their opponents to score (60.6).
  • When it scores more than 60.6 points, Milwaukee is 4-5.

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Milwaukee scored 84.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.3.
  • At home, the Panthers allowed 70.1 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Milwaukee sunk fewer triples away (7.3 per game) than at home (8.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.1%) than at home (38.4%) too.

Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Green Bay L 70-58 Resch Center
12/6/2023 @ St. Thomas L 75-71 Schoenecker Arena
12/9/2023 @ UC Davis W 81-79 University Credit Union Center
12/13/2023 Longwood - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/22/2023 Chattanooga - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/29/2023 Robert Morris - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

