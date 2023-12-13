The Longwood Lancers (6-1) will face the Milwaukee Panthers (3-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Milwaukee vs. Longwood Game Information

Milwaukee Players to Watch

BJ Freeman: 19.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Kentrell Pullian: 9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Faizon Fields: 7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Markeith Browning II: 6 PTS, 3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

6 PTS, 3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK Elijah Jamison: 7.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Longwood Players to Watch

Milwaukee vs. Longwood Stat Comparison

Milwaukee Rank Milwaukee AVG Longwood AVG Longwood Rank 156th 76.6 Points Scored 79 101st 318th 78.3 Points Allowed 63.6 38th 146th 34.3 Rebounds 38.9 23rd 11th 13.6 Off. Rebounds 13.7 10th 55th 9.1 3pt Made 6.1 277th 181st 13.3 Assists 12.1 250th 37th 9.6 Turnovers 11.4 146th

