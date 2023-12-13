Wednesday's game at Schoenecker Arena has the Wisconsin Badgers (5-4) squaring off against the Saint Thomas Tommies (5-5) at 8:00 PM ET on December 13. Our computer prediction projects a 71-63 win for Wisconsin.

The Badgers' most recent outing on Sunday ended in an 87-65 loss to Iowa.

Wisconsin vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wisconsin vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 71, St. Thomas 63

Wisconsin Schedule Analysis

On November 14, the Badgers captured their best win of the season, a 66-64 victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, a top 100 team (No. 77), according to our computer rankings.

The Tommies have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (three).

Wisconsin 2023-24 Best Wins

66-64 at home over South Dakota State (No. 77) on November 14

82-72 over Boston College (No. 113) on November 25

74-52 at home over Western Illinois (No. 193) on November 9

62-51 at home over Milwaukee (No. 220) on November 7

75-54 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 270) on November 29

Wisconsin Leaders

Serah Williams: 15.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.9 BLK, 48.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

15.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.9 BLK, 48.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Ronnie Porter: 11.2 PTS, 7 REB, 2.8 STL, 38.2 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

11.2 PTS, 7 REB, 2.8 STL, 38.2 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39) Sania Copeland: 10.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (16-for-48)

10.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (16-for-48) Brooke Schramek: 8.6 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

8.6 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) D'Yanis Jimenez: 9.5 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (8-for-16)

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers have a +15 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.7 points per game. They're putting up 66 points per game, 189th in college basketball, and are allowing 64.3 per contest to rank 192nd in college basketball.

