Will Brock Faber Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 14?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Calgary Flames, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Brock Faber to score a goal for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Brock Faber score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Faber stats and insights
- In one of 26 games this season, Faber scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored versus the Flames this season in one game (two shots).
- Faber has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Faber averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.3%.
Flames defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flames are allowing 101 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Faber recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|24:12
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|24:25
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|26:00
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|25:42
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|22:18
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:46
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|25:01
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:09
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:49
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|23:59
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Wild vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
