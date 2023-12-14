Will Frederick Gaudreau Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 14?
Will Frederick Gaudreau find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild play the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Gaudreau stats and insights
- In one of 16 games this season, Gaudreau scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored versus the Flames this season in one game (two shots).
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 3.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have given up 101 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Gaudreau recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:54
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:48
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:00
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|12:27
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|13:49
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|13:44
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|8:38
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Wild vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
