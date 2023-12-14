Will Jon Merrill Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 14?
Will Jon Merrill find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild square off against the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Jon Merrill score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Merrill stats and insights
- Merrill has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Merrill has no points on the power play.
- Merrill averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.
Flames defensive stats
- On defense, the Flames are giving up 101 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Merrill recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|7:50
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:36
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:01
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:11
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|13:18
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:58
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Away
|L 4-3
Wild vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
