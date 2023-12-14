Will Marcus Johansson Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 14?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Marcus Johansson a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Marcus Johansson score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Johansson stats and insights
- Johansson has scored in one of 26 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored versus the Flames this season in one game (zero shots).
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 2.6% of them.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have conceded 101 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Johansson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:00
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|15:29
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:42
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|13:05
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:37
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:03
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Wild vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
