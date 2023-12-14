The Minnesota Wild, with Marcus Johansson, will be on the ice Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Calgary Flames. Prop bets for Johansson in that upcoming Wild-Flames matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marcus Johansson vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Johansson Season Stats Insights

Johansson has averaged 15:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Johansson has a goal in one of his 26 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Johansson has a point in nine of 26 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Johansson has posted an assist in a game nine times this year in 26 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Johansson hits the over on his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Johansson has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Johansson Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 101 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 26 Games 5 11 Points 2 1 Goals 0 10 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.