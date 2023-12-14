Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Marinette County, Wisconsin today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marinette County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Suring High School at Saint Thomas Aquinas Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14

7:00 PM CT on December 14 Location: Marinette, WI

Marinette, WI Conference: Marinette & Oconto

Marinette & Oconto How to Stream: Watch Here

Lena High School at Crivitz High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 14

7:15 PM CT on December 14 Location: Crivitz, WI

Crivitz, WI Conference: Marinette & Oconto

Marinette & Oconto How to Stream: Watch Here

Goodman High School at Laona Wabeno High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 14

7:15 PM CT on December 14 Location: Wabeno, WI

Wabeno, WI Conference: Northern Lakes

Northern Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Coleman High School at Niagara High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 14

7:15 PM CT on December 14 Location: Niagara, WI

Niagara, WI Conference: Marinette & Oconto

Marinette & Oconto How to Stream: Watch Here

Gillett High School at Wausaukee High School