The Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Tommies allow to opponents.

Marquette is 8-1 when it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.

The Tommies are the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 306th.

The 79.8 points per game the Golden Eagles put up are 18.7 more points than the Tommies allow (61.1).

Marquette has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 61.1 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette posted 83.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged on the road (79.7).

In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles ceded 71.1 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 73.7.

In home games, Marquette sunk 0.1 more treys per game (8.9) than away from home (8.8). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to when playing on the road (34.8%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule