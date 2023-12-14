The Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Tommies allow to opponents.
  • Marquette is 8-1 when it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Tommies are the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 306th.
  • The 79.8 points per game the Golden Eagles put up are 18.7 more points than the Tommies allow (61.1).
  • Marquette has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 61.1 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Marquette posted 83.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged on the road (79.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles ceded 71.1 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 73.7.
  • In home games, Marquette sunk 0.1 more treys per game (8.9) than away from home (8.8). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to when playing on the road (34.8%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-64 Kohl Center
12/6/2023 Texas W 86-65 Fiserv Forum
12/9/2023 Notre Dame W 78-59 Fiserv Forum
12/14/2023 St. Thomas - Fiserv Forum
12/19/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/22/2023 Georgetown - Fiserv Forum

