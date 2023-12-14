The No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Marquette Stats Insights

  • This season, the Golden Eagles have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.1% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Tommies' opponents have hit.
  • Marquette is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 306th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tommies sit at 322nd.
  • The Golden Eagles average 79.8 points per game, 18.7 more points than the 61.1 the Tommies allow.
  • Marquette has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 61.1 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Marquette fared better in home games last season, scoring 83.3 points per game, compared to 79.7 per game when playing on the road.
  • Defensively the Golden Eagles were better at home last season, allowing 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 away from home.
  • At home, Marquette sunk 0.1 more treys per game (8.9) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in road games (34.8%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-64 Kohl Center
12/6/2023 Texas W 86-65 Fiserv Forum
12/9/2023 Notre Dame W 78-59 Fiserv Forum
12/14/2023 St. Thomas - Fiserv Forum
12/19/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/22/2023 Georgetown - Fiserv Forum

