The No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Eagles have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.1% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Tommies' opponents have hit.

Marquette is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 306th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tommies sit at 322nd.

The Golden Eagles average 79.8 points per game, 18.7 more points than the 61.1 the Tommies allow.

Marquette has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 61.1 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Marquette fared better in home games last season, scoring 83.3 points per game, compared to 79.7 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Golden Eagles were better at home last season, allowing 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 away from home.

At home, Marquette sunk 0.1 more treys per game (8.9) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in road games (34.8%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule