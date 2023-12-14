The No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) welcome in the Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Eagles have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.1% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Tommies' opponents have hit.

In games Marquette shoots better than 42.7% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.

The Tommies are the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Golden Eagles sit at 306th.

The Golden Eagles record 18.7 more points per game (79.8) than the Tommies allow (61.1).

Marquette is 8-2 when scoring more than 61.1 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Marquette put up 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did on the road (79.7).

Defensively the Golden Eagles were better at home last year, ceding 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 away from home.

Marquette sunk 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 36.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged away from home (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

