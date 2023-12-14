The No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) aim to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Tommies allow to opponents.

Marquette has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 306th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tommies sit at 322nd.

The Golden Eagles score 18.7 more points per game (79.8) than the Tommies give up (61.1).

Marquette has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 61.1 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Marquette put up 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did on the road (79.7).

At home, the Golden Eagles surrendered 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than away from home (73.7).

At home, Marquette averaged 0.1 more three-pointers per game (8.9) than in road games (8.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to when playing on the road (34.8%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule