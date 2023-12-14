The Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Marquette vs. St. Thomas matchup.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Betting Trends

Marquette has covered four times in eight games with a spread this season.

Golden Eagles games have gone over the point total just twice this season.

St. Thomas has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.

So far this year, just one of the Tommies games has gone over the point total.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), Marquette is fifth-best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.

The implied probability of Marquette winning the national championship, based on its +1400 moneyline odds, is 6.7%.

