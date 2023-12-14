The Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Marquette vs. St. Thomas matchup.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marquette Moneyline St. Thomas Moneyline
BetMGM Marquette (-24.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Marquette (-24.5) 143.5 -10000 +2400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Betting Trends

  • Marquette has covered four times in eight games with a spread this season.
  • Golden Eagles games have gone over the point total just twice this season.
  • St. Thomas has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.
  • So far this year, just one of the Tommies games has gone over the point total.

Marquette Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1400
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), Marquette is fifth-best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.
  • The implied probability of Marquette winning the national championship, based on its +1400 moneyline odds, is 6.7%.

