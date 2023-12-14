The Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) face the Saint Thomas Tommies (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023 airing on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Information

Marquette Players to Watch

  • Tyler Kolek: 13.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Oso Ighodaro: 13.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Kam Jones: 16.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • David Joplin: 8.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Chase Ross: 7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

St. Thomas Players to Watch

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Stat Comparison

Marquette Rank Marquette AVG St. Thomas AVG St. Thomas Rank
64th 81.4 Points Scored 67.0 314th
84th 65.9 Points Allowed 62.7 27th
239th 31.7 Rebounds 27.6 346th
291st 7.6 Off. Rebounds 6.6 329th
97th 8.4 3pt Made 8.0 125th
70th 15.7 Assists 12.9 207th
11th 8.4 Turnovers 9.3 25th

