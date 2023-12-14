Can we anticipate Matthew Boldy lighting the lamp when the Minnesota Wild clash with the Calgary Flames at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Matthew Boldy score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Boldy stats and insights

  • In six of 19 games this season, Boldy has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Flames this season, he has scored two goals on three shots.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
  • Boldy averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.5%.

Flames defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flames are conceding 101 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Boldy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 16:11 Away W 3-0
12/8/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 16:10 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:22 Away L 2-0
12/5/2023 Flames 3 2 1 14:40 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 16:25 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:04 Away W 6-1
11/28/2023 Blues 1 1 0 12:56 Home W 3-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:21 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:17 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:12 Home L 4-3 OT

Wild vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

