Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Milwaukee County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Milwaukee School Of Languages High School at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.