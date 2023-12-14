Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Racine County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Racine County, Wisconsin today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Racine County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Racine Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Racine, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
