The Wisconsin Badgers (7-3) look to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-6) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wisconsin Moneyline Jacksonville State Moneyline BetMGM Wisconsin (-19.5) 125.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Wisconsin (-19.5) 125.5 -4500 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends

Wisconsin has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Badgers games have hit the over four out of 10 times this season.

Jacksonville State has covered three times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

Games featuring the Gamecocks have hit the over just once this year.

Wisconsin Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), Wisconsin is 27th in the country. It is three spots higher than that, 24th-best, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of Wisconsin winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

