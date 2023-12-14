The No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers (7-3) are heavy favorites (-19.5) as they attempt to extend a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-6) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Kohl Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The matchup has an over/under of 125.5 points.

Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wisconsin -19.5 125.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wisconsin Betting Records & Stats

Wisconsin and its opponents have gone over 125.5 combined points in eight of 10 games this season.

The average point total in Wisconsin's contests this year is 140.1, 14.6 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Badgers have put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

Wisconsin (5-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 16.7% more often than Jacksonville State (3-6-0) this season.

Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 125.5 % of Games Over 125.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wisconsin 8 80% 73.5 140.9 66.6 128.1 136.1 Jacksonville State 5 55.6% 67.4 140.9 61.5 128.1 136.8

Additional Wisconsin Insights & Trends

The Badgers score 12 more points per game (73.5) than the Gamecocks allow (61.5).

When Wisconsin puts up more than 61.5 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wisconsin 5-5-0 0-2 4-6-0 Jacksonville State 3-6-0 0-0 1-8-0

Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wisconsin Jacksonville State 11-6 Home Record 9-5 6-6 Away Record 3-12 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.6 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

