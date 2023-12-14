Will Zach Bogosian Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 14?
In the upcoming matchup against the Calgary Flames, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Zach Bogosian to find the back of the net for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Zach Bogosian score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Bogosian stats and insights
- Bogosian is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- In one game against the Flames this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Bogosian has zero points on the power play.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 101 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Bogosian recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|15:07
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:07
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:38
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:03
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:47
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:30
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Away
|L 4-1
Wild vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
