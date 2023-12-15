Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Kenosha County, Wisconsin. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Kenosha County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wilmot Union High School at Union Grove High School

Game Time: 4:15 PM CT on December 15

4:15 PM CT on December 15 Location: Union Grove, WI

Union Grove, WI Conference: Southern Lakes

Southern Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Racine Lutheran High School at St. Joseph Catholic Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Kenosha, WI

Kenosha, WI Conference: Metro

Metro How to Stream: Watch Here

Bradford High School at William Horlick High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Kenosha, WI

Kenosha, WI Conference: Southeast

Southeast How to Stream: Watch Here

The Prairie School at Shoreland Lutheran High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Kenosha, WI

Kenosha, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith Christian School at Kenosha Christian Life High School