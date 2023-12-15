Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Langlade County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Langlade County, Wisconsin today, we've got what you need.
Langlade County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marion High School at Elcho High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Elcho, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marion High School at Elcho High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Elcho, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
